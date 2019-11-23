(WAND) - There will be no angels walking up and down the runway this year, as the 2019 Victoria's Secret Fashion show was officially cancelled.
This comes six months after it was revealed that the show wouldn't return to Network Television.
Despite featuring models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, the show saw its lowest television ratings ever. The Victoria's Secret brand's sales have taken a hit as well.
The show has aired on television every year since 2001.
Victoria's Secret and its parent company, L-Brands, have found themselves in a number of controversies. In November 2018, Ed Razek, then-Chief Marketing Officer for L-Brands received backlash for saying he didn't think transsexuals should be in the fashion show.
Razek later apologized, saying his remark was "insensitive".