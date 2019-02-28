(WAND) – Some Victoria’s Secret stores will close in 2019 after its parent company reported struggling sales.
L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works brands, estimates 53 stores will be shut down. The company is accelerating its average of 15 stores closed a year because it’s losing money. Same-store sales over the holiday quarter fell by 3 percent in Victoria’s Secret stores.
L Brands shares fell by over 7 percent on Thursday morning.
CNBC reports one of the major issues facing Victoria’s Secret is a change in tastes, as women are switching to alternatives that are seen as more comfortable, such as American Eagle. Target is expected to launch new lingerie and sleepwear lines in the spring, creating even more competition in the $7.2 billion bra market.
L Brands says it’s examining prices, how it handles merchandising, format and other aspects of the brand as it mulls changes.
The 53 stores that are expected to close are just a few (4 percent) of the 1,143 Victoria’s Secret stores open across the world in early 2019. It’s unclear if any of the central Illinois Victoria’s Secret stores will be affected. There are locations in Springfield and Champaign.
While the Victoria’s Secret brand is struggling, Bath & Body Works is surging. CNBC says same-store sales for that brand went up by 12 percent.