COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Harrowing video showing a chase involving a double homicide suspect has been released by Illinois State Police.
The clip, which shows authorities chasing after 32-year-old Adam Cobb on Saturday, begins with a law enforcement vehicle following Cobb's pick-up truck near Pana. Windows on Cobb's vehicle shatter before the vehicle eventually stops.
The vehicle stops and the suspect exits holding a gun, which is pointed at troopers. A trooper is heard yelling "don't f***ing move" at the suspect. Authorities then yell "put it down" and "don't do it" while the suspect is on the ground next to the vehicle.
WAND News decided to not show the entirety of the clip released by ISP due to the graphic nature of its contents.
Cobb was accused of shooting two women near Collinsville Saturday morning. After authorities responded to a 911 call, they found 30-year-old resident Jamie Joiner, along with her sister, 34-year-old Jessica Joiner of California, dead from gunshot wounds. Authorities said they found a dog was shot to death.
Jamie Joyner and Cobb lived at the home, authorities said, but a separation was in place between the two. Jessica Joiner had arrived to help Jamie movie out, police said. Officers said they believe there was a disturbance between Cobb and Jaime before Cobb shot the women and the dog.
Cobb was pursued by police on Saturday following the alleged shooting. He was pronounced dead Sunday morning, with preliminary autopsy results suggesting he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
A Sangamon County Coroner's Office investigation will determine a manner of death classification for Cobb.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.