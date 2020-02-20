RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's office has released video of a Riverton police officer allegedly headbutting a man.
The officer has been charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, according to court records. The incident happened on Feb. 5. According to the video, Officer Grant D. Person grabs the neck of Jacob Melton and headbutts him.
According to Melton's attorney, Melton was a victim of excessive force.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.
“Charges have been filed against Officer Peterson. A special Village Board of Trustees meeting has been called for Monday night at 7 pm. Trustees will be updated on the incident. It will be a closed door meeting,” a statement from the Riverton Police Chief read.
Peterson could spend five years in prison if convicted of the charges.