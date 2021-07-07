DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have released video showing the moment a suspect approached a Decatur officer's squad car and fired gunshots in June.
The encounter happened at 10:45 p.m. on June 18, when a squad car was parked in a church parking lot in the 300 block of E. Leafland Ave. The footage showed a passenger car pulling into the lot with someone leaning out of the car right before the vehicle pulls up next to the squad car.
Two other clips released by police show the chase that followed, with the suspect opening fire on the police officer and the officer returning fire. The suspect vehicle can be seen driving in the lane of oncoming traffic in one instance, and in another, he could be seen going off the left side of the road and re-entering the road after shots were fired.
The chase ended in the 1300 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Marcus Boykin, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding police and aggravated DUI.
The officer who fired at the suspect in the chase was placed on administrative leave, per standard DPD policy, while the situation was investigated.
