AURORA, Ill. (WAND) – A school bus driver was arrested after police say she purchased beer at a convenience store and drank it while picking up students during a morning route.
Police arrested Michelle Passley, 44. She is being preliminarily charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the life and health of a child. A video from the Aurora school bus shows her placing a beer in a brown bag and drinking it while driving.
According to police, a manager for First Student Bus Company came to the Aurora Police Department to report a driver after an “observant convenience store clerk” called East Aurora School District 131 and said they watched a woman who purchased a beer from the store get onto a school bus and drive away.
The video showed Passley had two beer cans on Nov. 15 in her possession while picking up students. Police say 32 students were on the bus.
Passley has been terminated by the bus company. Police say the school district has contacted the Illinois Child and Family Services.
Passley was arrested Monday evening and released on $100 bond. She is expected to appear in court again on Dec. 27.