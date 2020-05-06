HOLLY, Mich. (WAND) - A Michigan man was arrested after video shows him wiping his nose on an employee.
Officers with the Holly Police Department say the man was asked by a Dollar Tree employee to wear a mask in the store.
The incident happened on Saturday when the man entered the Dollar Tree store in Holly, about 55 miles northwest of Detroit.
The employee told the man that customers must wear a mask to enter the store to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, a rule posted on signs on the entry doors, according to police.
The man walked over to the employee and wiped his nose and face on her shirt, saying: "Here, I will use this as a mask," police said.
Store security cameras caught the incident unfold and then was uploaded to the Holly Police Department's Facebook page, so they could located the person responsible. On Monday, police arrested Rex Howard Gomoll, 68, of Argentine Township after Facebook users identified him.
He admitted to police that he was the man in the video and made the statement.
Gomoll was arrested and was charged with assault and battery.
His bond was set at $2,500 and was told to have no contact with the victim or to return to the Holly Dollar Tree. Gomoll was placed on home confinement until his next scheduled court date.
