Vigil held in honor of Mary Hinton

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It’s been more than a week since the passing of 88-year-old Mary Delores Hinton.
Hinton also known as, “DeeDee” lost her life after a 17-year-old crashed into her home and hit a gas line, that caused a major fire.
On Saturday, dozens gathered to honor Hinton and to celebrate her life. Friends and family said she was always a kind person who spread joy on to others.
“She was a lovely lady. She was always willing to give her shirt off of her back and made sure we were always ok,” said her great-grandson, Brycen Rhodes.
Family and friends hope that others will think twice before driving under the influence after sharing DeeDee’s story.
”Drinking and driving is not a good decision. If you have to get someone a taxi or an Uber....whatever it may be, be safe out there,” said her grandson, Eric Rhodes.
The 17-year-old boy Is charged with a D-U-I and could be charged as an adult.
WAND will update as we learn more.