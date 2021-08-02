CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A vigil will be held for a Champaign boy who officials say was murdered.
His body was found in ditch Friday. The Champaign County coroner identified the body as Steven Butler III, 14.
The Missing Persons Awareness Network said the vigil will be Monday at 8 p.m. on the corner of West Howard Street and North Willis Avenue at Willis Park.
Community members are asked to bring gifts for Steven's siblings and family such as cards, flowers, teddy bears and letters.
The Missing Persons Awareness Network said the family needs money for Steven's funeral services. You bring it directly or donate to this GoFundMe.
You can also help the family by signing up to volunteer to provide the family with a meal throughout the week.
"Together with the family, we want to ask for change," said the Missing Persons Awareness Network. "It is time that the law makers of Illinois join us in doing what it takes to prevent the killing of our children with whatever it takes. Only our law makers can make these changes."
