CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) — "Why are you dressed like that?"
That was second grader Paisley Champion's initial reaction to seeing her school's custodian dressed like a viking, working in the cold snow outside Cerro Gordo Elementary.
Spoiler alert: Jim Van Matre isn't a real viking. But he loves to dress like one when it's cold.
"It's cold here are 5 o'clock in the morning before the kids get here," he said. "[The beard] makes a great scarf...so I made it!"
Jim got his inspiration from the internet and then about a month later, he had his costume — complete with viking beard and helmet.
But he's known for more than just the costume. Jim's sense of humor extends far beyond the cold, snowy winter days.
"April Fool's Day is very scary around here because we never know," said principal Jodi Neaveill. "We might have a mannequin. We might have a snake in our M&M's. We just never know what he's up to."
"It's kind of like he's teasing us and we're teasing him," said second grader Graham Smith.
Jim is more than a prankster or a bearded punchline. His sense of humor has won over the kids, making him a superhero of sorts.
"He also serves as a role model for our students which is very important," Neavill said. "[It's] very important to have that positive male role model."
And to Paisley, Jim is more than a role model — he's "Grandpa."
"It's fun because I get to see him a lot during lunch time," Paisley said. "That's really one of my favorite parts about lunch time when Grandpa comes and sits by me."
A viking by morning, a role model by day and a grandpa by night, Jim uses each shovel of snow to clear a path to a better future for the kids who idolize him so much.
"I enjoy watching the kids and seeing their laughter," he said. "It's just fun to have fun with the kids."