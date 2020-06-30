ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Argenta has been placed under a boil order.
The boil order took effect around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
It will stay in effect until further notice.
No reason has been given for the boil order at this time.
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 2:12 pm
