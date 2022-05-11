BETHANY, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Bethany has issued an urgent boil order effective immediately.
Town officials issued the order after a water main break occurred last night.
According to the the Village of Bethany's Facebook page, efforts to repair and upgrade the Village's water tower began last week, which called for draining the water tower, to complete the project.
The order went into effect Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m. and will stay in place until further notice.
