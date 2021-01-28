HAMMOND, Ill. (WAND) - In front of Michael Brown's house was a wavering light from small candles.
More than a dozen Hammond residents walked to their beloved neighbor's house in solidarity. Brown's family watched from the porch while the crowd sang 'how great thou art.'
One-by-one, a light would go out. A person would walk up to the Brown residence and warmly embrace family members with a hug. To Angie Parsons, Brown was the ideal neighbor or friend. Parsons practically grew up having Brown as a neighbor.
"He was that guy," Parsons said. "If you needed something, something was broke, you definitely could ask Mike to fix it."
Brown was shot and killed Tuesday. No one has been arrested for his murder yet.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police are on the case. While investigators are working to figure out who is responsible, Parsons is left wondering why.
"I just don't- I don't really know," Parsons said. "There's not words to say."
All the little things Brown used to do, Parsons will cherish. She mentioned how Brown would "tinker" around his garage, work in his yard and ride his mower around the town. It won't be the same, but his memory will live on through his family, friends and his community.
While this is an ongoing investigation, Parsons said one can honor Brown's memory by being a good neighbor and kind to one another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.