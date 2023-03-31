MAHOMET, Ill, (WAND) - The Village of Mahomet is asking the community to vote on a $28 million non-binding bond referendum that would fund the construction of an indoor recreation facility and outdoor pool.
Voters will be asked whether they support a bond referendum for the proposed construction project, but the results are non-binding or advisory only.
According to Village officials, essentially, it is a one question survey of the taxpayer which may give direction for future steps.
The proposed indoor recreation center will be approximately 40,000 square feet and include:
- Two multi-activity gymnasiums
- An elevated track
- A multipurpose room
- Group exercise and fitness spaces
The facility would also feature an outdoor pool with a zero-depth entry, slides and lap lanes.
“The community will have an opportunity to set the trajectory of Mahomet Recreation by casting their vote onApril4th” said Village President Sean Widener. “We respect the public’s opinion on the topic and encourage our residents to visit the dedicated website to educate themselves so they can make an informed decision”.
For more information about the new project visit www.mahometrecvote.com.
