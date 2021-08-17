MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion installs a new four way stop intersection that will take into effect on Friday.
The new four way stop signs have been installed on West Main Street at the intersection of Broadway and W. Main.
Motorist and pedestrians in the area should travel with caution for the next few weeks as travelers become acquainted with the new signs.
