FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The President of Roberts Village, Matt Vaughan announces the village is under a water emergency.
Vaughn announced on Facebook that the primary water well for the Village of Roberts has failed, and the back-up system is not operational.
Water use should cease immediately, as the tower has 24 hours until it is dry.
The village is working with the Illinois Water Association in finding out why the well has failed and working on a temporary solution, having tanker trucks supply the village with water.
According to officials, Layne-Western is mobilizing a crew, but relief wont be available until late afternoon on Monday.
The village estimates it will take at least $8K-$10K just to get them here.
The Roberts-Melvin Fire Protection District has been notified and in the event of a fire, they will have back-up fire districts on call.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
