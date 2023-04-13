SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Sherman is looking for assistance in cleaning up destruction from last month's severe weather.
Fifty volunteers are needed to assist residents of the Britton Place subdivision to clean up and rebuild.
As a reward for the work, Poe's Catering will be providing smoked pulled pork to volunteers. Volunteer information can be found in the Facebook post and flyer below.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
