SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Sherman will host fireworks on the 4th of July, but will use a different location than in years past.
Mayor Trevor Clatfelter announced on his Facebook page, fireworks will be held Saturday, July 4 at Sherman Village Park.
The show was relocated to Sherman Village Park and Amphitheater, the property in front of the Rail Golf Course.
There will be 21.31 acres of ground just south of Village Park available for parking.
The fireworks show will begin around 9:20 p.m., but people are encouraged to arrive early and leave plenty of time to get parked in the designated parking area or locations around the area.
Parking will be closed off just prior to the start of the show for safety reasons.
The owner of the Rail Golf Course, Bill Smith, and Jim and Mary Johnson, CEO’s of the golf course, gave permission to use the Rail property to safely shoot off fireworks.
The fireworks will be shot off in the area just west of the amphitheater. By using this location, the Village will be able to shoot off the same size diameter fireworks shells that were previously used at the old location, Waldrop Park. The mayor said even bigger sized shells could actually be shot off at this location.
