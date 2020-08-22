TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Tolono Police Department is investigating a series of car burglaries and car thefts.
Police say the burglaries occurred Friday between midnight and 6 a.m. in the area of W. Walnut and W. Linden streets.
Police are asking anyone in those areas with security cameras to check between those times. Anyone with information should call 217-333-8911.
Police are reminding residents to always keep their car doors and homes locked and to never leave valuables like wallets, keys and purses inside their cars overnight.
