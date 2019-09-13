ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Rochester is turning 150 years old.
The village is marking the Sesquicentennial with a celebration September 13, 14, and 15.
Events are being held at Rochester Community Park and Historical Park.
Schedule of events:
Friday, September 13
- 5:00 p.m. Tot Rods
- 7:30 p.m. Dance Revue—Above and Beyond Dance Company
- 5:00-9:00 p.m. Carnival
- 5:00-9:00 p.m. HOPE Therapeutic Riding Center -- Baseball Field
- Food Concessions: Boy Scouts, CooperstrEATside Bistro, Carnival
Saturday, September 14
- 7:00-9:00 am Free Pancake Breakfast—Rochester Christian Church
- 7:30 am Walk/Run, “Race to the Party” (rain or shine) *Sign up here: https://signup.itsracetime.com/Race/IL/Rochester/Sesquicentennial
- 8:00 am Farmer’s Market
- 9:00 am Fishing Derby—Harry Hendrickson
- 10:00 am Opening Ceremony—Stone House; (rain plan—under tent)
Flag Raising—BSA, VFW, 114th Regiment (gun salute), Re-enactors,
Announcements of Winners— Walk/Run
Dignitaries—State, County, Township, Village, RSC Board
Reading of Proclamations
Time Capsule—Adam Gribbins
Recognition—Oldest persons, baby born closest to March 1
Citizen of the Year—40th Anniversary; Recognition of past Citizens of the Year
Masonic Lodge—150th Anniversary
Agricultural Community
Police
- 12:00 pm Boy Scouts Rocket Launch
- 12:00 pm Local Car Cruise-In—Elementary School Parking Lot
- 1:00-4:00 pm Carnival
- 1:00-5:00 pm Musical Entertainment—Stone House—Junior Stevens; Whirled Peas
- 1:00-7:00 pm - HOPE Therapeutic Riding Center -- Baseball Field 5
- 4:00 pm Miss Rochester Pageant
- 5:00-9:00 pm Carnival
- 6:00 pm Student Entertainment—Fine Arts Auditorium
- 7:00 pm Sesquicentennial Gala—DUAL PIANO—Mark Gifford, Damien Kaplan, sponsored by Rochester Lions Club & Jim Rowley
- 7:00-8:30 pm Unchained—Rochester Park
- 9:00 pm Fireworks
Vendors and Artisans in Park and Stone House Area:
Encampment, 114th Regiment; Rescue and Fire Squads,Police Dept., VFW, Class of ’69, Sesquicentennial Booth, Time Capsule Booth, HOPE Therapeutic Riding Center, Authors,
Deb’s Nantuckets & more; Textiles, Kathy Roe; Forge, Kelly Firebaugh; Loess Rock Club; Flint-knapper, Danny Morres; Paul Carlson and Fur Traders; Gerberdings; Rag Rugs; Chaplain/Nurse
Farmers’ Marketplace: Arrowroot Coffee, Four Sweets, Ostermeier Honey, Randy Bellville (Mums and fall items), Sweet Heat BBQ, Waldmires, Fruit of the Spirit Jams,
Sunday, September 15
- 1:00 pm Rochester Drumline
- 1:15 pm Rochester 150 Birthday Party
- 1:30 pm Entertainment
- 1:00-5:00 pm Carnival
Carnival wristbands are good for four hours of rides. Wristbands purchased at the Carnival are $20.