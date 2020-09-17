CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - National Assisted Living Week is making living facilities get creative with their residents.
The Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston have been making sure their residents feel celebrated and loved throughout National Assisted Living Week. The activities director, Shae Plush, said the facility is going above and beyond for its community.
"We try to make every day special, but National Assisted Living Week is, you know, a chance for us to go even more extra with all the fun things," Plush said.
This week, the residents experienced themed days, such as Hawaiian Tuesday or Wild West Wednesday. Residents said this is an opportunity to meet new people in the building during the pandemic.
"I observed that many, many people get involved in these, and they never are involved ... I watched them have a lot of fun and talk to people that they've never talked to, they live within the same building," Schaefer said.
The residents enjoy activities like decorating cupcakes or line dancing. Family members of the residents said they are happy Villas of Holly Brook is making their loved ones feel special.
"It's like summer camp for them. I mean there's not just this week, it's every week. They loved dressing up as cowboys and I love my mom loves watching line dancing. So that's been so much fun." said Angie Geisler, a woman whose parents are both in the facility.
The activities director said she tries to create spirited weeks at least once a month. She said the events make the residents excited to wake up and participate in fun days.
No family members are allowed to enter the facility, per COVID-19 regulations in place, but they are sent pictures and videos of their loved ones partaking in events.
The Villas of Holly Brook will end National Assisted Living Week with a cookout for all residents and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.