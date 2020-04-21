SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A congregate living facility in Sherman has reported several confirmed cases of COVID-19 at their facility.
According to Villas Senior Care Community, seven cases have been confirmed, including four staff and three residents. One of the residents who died tested positive and passed away the same day on March 16.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is sending tests directly to the facility in the next day or two so they can test all staff and residents directly on site.
The facility has also been following all state mandates.