SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A fifth death connected to COVID-19 has been reported at The Villas Senior Care Community.
The new death is a woman in her 80s who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24. She was being treated at Memorial Medical Center.
The care community also announced four new positive cases of COVID-19 at the facility. The new cases include: one male staff member in his 20’s, one female staff member in her 50’s, one male resident in his 70’s, and one female resident in her 80’s.
As of Monday, 11 residents were hospitalized at HSHS St. John's Hosptial and six residents were hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.
The total number of confirmed positives include 26 residents and 15 staff members, for a total of 41 cases, including five deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.