DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- For its 19th year, Vinnie’s Barbee-Q handed out free to-go Thanksgiving meals to the community.
Vinnie's partnered with Water Street Mission, a men’s homeless shelter here in Decatur, to cook and house the meals.
Owner of Vinnie’s Barbee-Q, Vinnie Barbee, says this event means a lot to him.
"It means a lot to me because I am fortunate to be able to do this, I have friends that have helped me put this on”, Barbee said.
According to Barbee a stranger in California gave him a grant to pay for this event and the toy drive.
Due to the pandemic Barbee wasn't able to sit down with the people participating in the event, like in years past, but he was still able to provide a warm meal to those who needed it most.
"COVID-19 is a mean guy. Not being able to eat with me [is hard]. I really like eating with them I like having fun with them and rejoicing with them.”
However, he emphasized how important this simple comfort is to people especially this year.
“It's important because people don't have as much as they usually have.”
