RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Half Century of Progress Show is underway in Rantoul.
The working vintage farm show is held the weekend before the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois. The event is happening at the Rantoul Aviation Center on Friday, Augu. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 25.
The show is located on the former Chantue Air Force Base and allows visitors to experience what farming and agriculture was like 50 years ago and beyond.
Thousands of people are expected to attend and watch the live demonstrations, partake in the attractions and join in the fellowship. The event kicks off Friday at 7 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.
Click here to see the full schedule of events.