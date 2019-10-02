WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WAND) – A vintage plane caused multiple injuries at the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.
Connecticut State Police say the responded with firefighters to the airport around 10 a.m. eastern time.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a vintage B-17 aircraft crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land. The plane slid off the runway during landing.
The plane involved is a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft, according to the airport. It's unclear how many people were on board the plane.
The plane is a civilian registered aircraft and is not flown by the military, the FAA added.
At least four people were taken to Hartford Hospital. Rescuers were actively putting out flames on Wednesday morning.
The airport is currently closed and it’s expected to stay closed until 1 p.m. eastern time. Traffic was being diverted to TF Green Airport in Rhode Island.
The plane was at Bradley Airport for the "Wings of Freedom Tour" sponsored by the Collings Foundation. It is registered out of Stowe, Mass. The B-17 bomber was known at one point as the "Flying Fortress" or the 909.
