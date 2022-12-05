DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur residents can expect a new curfew put in place, specifically for two city-owned parks.
"It shall be unlawful for any person to walk, stand, or otherwise be present in or upon Central Park, the transfer house, the memorial ban shell, and Preston Jackson Park," said David Horn, Decatur City Council member.
The initial ordinance enforced closing hours from 10 p.m. till 6 a.m. If violated, it could result in a $150 fine. However, city council members spent hours discussing changes to the ordinance. The Decatur City Council has voted to change the hours from midnight till 6 a.m. and reduced the fine $25.
It was created due to vandalism to the area, but the controversy behind it is who would be heavily affected.
"If you are a homeless person, you could be fined. And as the ordinance is written, if you or a family wanted to help homeless individuals in Central Park you could be fined," said Horn.
Council members suggested for those in need to utilize local shelters. With the passing of the ordinance, some shelters may see an increase of visitors. The local Salvation Army says they will start preparing.
"Often we find most of them in the parks. But now I think this may force them to go into other places that may be even more dangerous for human habitation. So, we need to have plans for everything, and the Salvation Army stands to help anybody and anybody who wants to get out of the cold or find other ways to support anybody we can," said Lt. Kenesa Debela, Co-Officer Salvation Army.
The council also voted to approve a one-year sunset to the ordinance. This will allow for council to review the impact made over that period.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.