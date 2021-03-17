DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One in three women experience physical or sexual violence.
That number has not changed in roughly over a decade. According to the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, survivors of violence need counseling, housing and mental health services. Fortunately, the Violence Against Women Act can help provide those resources.
VAWA, however, expired in 2019. Now lawmakers are trying to bring it back. On Tuesday, the house passed reauthorizing VAWA.
The act benefits organizations like Dove Inc. and the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Violence. VAWA provides hundreds of thousands of federal dollars to provide essential services.
"It's hard to find funding for prevention," Terri Ducy of Dove Inc. said. "We all know domestic violence and sexual assault is critical."
In the latest provision to the act, VAWA would create the first grant program to support LGBTQ survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
"Survivors need those resource regardless of what their political affiliation is," Carrie Ward of ICASA said. "Reauthorization, reappropriation and increased of those funds is gonna make a difference for survivors."
At last check, VAWA is headed to the Senate. In a statement, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin wrote in part:
"With Democrats in the majority, I look forward to renewing and strengthening VAWA."
It should be known then-Senator Joe Biden was the originator behind the Violence Against Women's Act.
