DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Violent crimes are down across the board in Decatur, according to data from police.
Officers released statistics Thursday showing a drop in total violent crimes and total property crimes in 2018 compared to 2017. Violent crimes fell by 19.41 percent and property crimes went down by 14.48 percent.
Detailed data from police shows the following when comparing the two years:
- Homicide: -10 percent
- Sexual Assault: -42.31 percent
- Robbery: -20.75 percent
- Aggravated assault/battery: -14.91 percent
- Burglary: -15.46 percent
- Theft: -15.66 percent
- Motor vehicle theft: +16.30 percent
- Arson: -23.33 percent
“The officers should be commended for their hard work in bringing these crimes down,” said Decatur Police Chief James Getz in a press release. “The citizens should also be commended for taking steps to help the city become a safer and more secure place.”
So far in 2019, Decatur has seen a shooting at a Long John Silver's restaurant and a stabbing on New Year's Day.
Police say they will keep working to be proactive and reduce crime in 2019.