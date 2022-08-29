Champaign, Ill. (WAND) — Three separate shootings left one person dead and injured three others from Friday night into Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the first shooting on Cynthia Drive on Friday night after 11 p.m. Once on scene, they found a 23-year-old man shot in the arm. Police said he should recover from his injuries.
The second shooting occurred less than three hours later Saturday morning at 1:28 a.m. near the intersection of S. 3rd and Green Streets. Officers found two men from Danville shot on scene after a fight escalated to gunfire. Police said both victims should recover from their injuries.
Champaign County deputies then found a man dead after a shooting on N. Neil Street on Saturday morning around 3:30. They said a crowd gathered in a strip mall parking lot before an argument led to the shooting.
The Champaign County Coroner identified the victim as 36-year-old Oscar Mallett of Champaign.
Police later arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson for murder in the case. He's now in the Champaign County Jail.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings should call Champaign Police (217-351-4545), the Champaign County Sheriff's Office (217-384-1204) or Champaign County Crime Stoppers (217-373-TIPS).
