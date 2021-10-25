CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Although a viral social media threat naming "Central High School" was not linked to the Champaign school, police said they increased security Monday as a precaution.
On Sunday night, The News-Gazette reports Unit 4 officials notified student families and staff that there would be more police at the school Monday because of an online threat. Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said this post impacted many schools with the same "Central High School" name across the United States.
The threat didn't appear to target a specific high school, Yelich told the newspaper, adding authorities in Missouri had arrested a suspect in connection to it.
"Although we learned the threat was not targeting our community specifically and (was) not deemed credible, we still provided increased police presence today at Central and the nearby area out of an abundance of caution," he said.
School officials said the following in a Sunday night email to students and staff:
"Unit 4 has been made aware of a social media threat that may concern Central High School. Although we are not certain that the threat is actually targeting Central in Champaign, out of an abundance of caution, the school and district are working in partnership with police to investigate the matter further."
The district noted there would be an added police presence and said it would provide more information in a later update when it learned more.
