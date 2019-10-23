CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAND) - Teenagers in a Virginia city will no longer face possible jail time if they trick-or-treat past a certain age.
Under an old ordinance, kids in Chesapeake City faced a fine or even up to six months in jail if they tried to trick-or-treat past the age of 12.
The Chesapeake City Council unanimously voted to update its ordinance, reducing the penalty for being too old trick-or-treat down to a class 4 misdemeanor, while also raising the trick-or-treat age limit from 12 to 14.
Teens may also trick-or-treat regardless of age now if they are accompanied by an adult.
Police said they never enforced the old ordinance, but it still drew criticism and became fodder for late-night talk show hosts.
Last year, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" faked an interview with "Chesapeake Police Sergeant Buck DePalma," played by actor Fred Willard.
“The idea that we would put teenagers that age in jail was just a horrible thought, obviously, and it angered a lot of people," said Mayor Rick West.
“It was embarrassing and something that we certainly weren’t doing and it seemed somewhat unfair."