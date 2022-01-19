SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man from Virginia, IL has been arrested on 9 counts of child pornography, according to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation.
Officials arrested Jared A Logsdon, 40, on several charges of dissemination and possession of child pornography.
According to authorities, in April of 2020, ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents initiated an investigation after learning that a subject was distributing child pornography via a social media application.
Over the course of the investigation, ISP Investigators assigned to the Office of the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) gathered evidence supporting the arrest.
On Jan. 18, 2022, the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a nine count information, charging Logsdon with two counts of dissemination of child pornography (Class X Felony), two counts of dissemination of child pornography (Class 1 Felony), and five counts of possession of child pornography (Class 2 Felony).
An arrest warrant was issued for Logsdon, and after obtaining the warrant, Zone 4 Agents located him, placed him under arrest, and transported him to the Schuyler County Jail.
Logsdon bond has been set at $250,000, with 10 percent to apply.
No further information has been released, at this time.
Police remind everyone, that anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.
