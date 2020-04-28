DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday is Workers's Memorial Day and this year organizers are celebrating virtually.
Normally a special ceremony is held outside the Macon County Courthouse in Decatur. However, workers who died at their workplace are being remembered in a virtual ceremony by the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly.
The names of 140 workers who lost their lives on the job in Macon County were read online on Tuesday.
"We think this is a very worth while cause because bottom line is I think since we've started this work place safety has increased in a number of areas in this county and I think the message is getting out there."
The Decatur Trade and Labors Assembly is also asking everyone to turn their porch-light on to recognize essential frontline workers who are risking their lives everyday.
