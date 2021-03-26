MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A virtual event hosted by Macon County 4-H will connect kids with women in STEM.
Breaking SySTEMic Barriers is a virtual event held by the Macon County 4-H.
The event will connect kids with STEM professionals and give them the opportunity to ask questions and participate in activities.
Nine women in different STEM careers will participate in the event.
"This give kids another perspective on the STEM profession and learn from these women with their careers and journeys," said Olivia Warren, extension program coordinator.
The event is April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon. It is free to attend, but supply kits are $7. Free kits are provided to 4-H members.
Register by clicking here, or email owarren@illinois.edu to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.