SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A local sorority alumnae chapter and two county clerks are planning a voter education forum.
The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Springfield-Decatur area Alumnae Chapter has planned a virtual voter education dialogue for May 17 with Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner and Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray.
The sorority was founded in the Springfield-Decatur area in 1976. Since it's founding, the organization has worked with education development, physical and mental health and political involvement in the community. President Jeanetta Goza said the organization wanted to create a dialogue where people can get questions answered about upcoming voting dates and why the primary was moved.
"It removes the hesitation. Sometimes we don't get why it's important and people feel intimidated," she shared. "It's important now will everything going on that each and every individual is heard."
The dialogue will start at 6:30 p.m. on May 17 on Facebook. To view the education forum type @gst.staac76 in the search bar on Facebook. It will also be recorded so people will have the opportunity to watch it later.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.