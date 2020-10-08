EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A COVID-19 "exposure incident" led to the Effingham County Animal Control Shelter temporarily closing.
Officials said the shelter will be closed to the public until no earlier than Oct. 20.
Leaders said there will be responses to emergency calls for service, with precautions approved by health officials.
Animals at the shelter will be maintained and cared for, a press release said.
