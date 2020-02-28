LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – For Jamie and Trent Park of Latham the trip to Italy was a fast one thanks to Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Jamie had a business trip to Italy and Trent purchased a ticket and went along. They arrived in Italy last Friday but by early Monday morning they were on a plane back to the U.S.
Jamie received a call Sunday from her employer suggesting she head back to the U.S. because of an outbreak of the Coronavirus in Northern Italy. She got to break the news to Trent a few minutes later.
“He thought I was joking when I came into breakfast to tell him that we were going home and he’s like, what,” Jamie told WAND News. The next problem was airline tickets which jumped from $700 to over $2,000 a ticket on a major U.S. airline.
They made it home safely and say they don’t have any symptoms of the disease.