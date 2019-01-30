(WAND) - A virus that resembles a mild cold could turn into a serious illness, especially in infants.
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV, is so common that most children have been infected by the age of two.
Dr. Douglas Carlson, medical director of St. John's Children's Hospital, says most of these viruses are spread hand to mouth.
"It's the common cold to adults but kids tend to have a really hard time with it," Carlson said.
Babies less than six months old are at high risk for contracting RSV, but unlike adults, they can suffer serious complications.
Lexi Walk says that with her son, Pierce, it all started with a stuffy nose and cough.
"My pediatrician tested for RSV, and he tested negative," Walk said. "Then my pediatrician said I have this hunch he has RSV, I think you should come back. Then he tested positive."
Within a few days, Walk says Pierce was retracting and flaring his nostrils.
"I've never seen a child breathe like that before," Walk said.
There are no vaccines against RSV, but doctors say the best way to prevent an infection is to make sure anyone who touches a baby washes their hands first.