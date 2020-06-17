Springfield, Ill (WAND) – COVID-19 has slammed the brakes on the motorcoach industry.
“I am begging. I am asking for help,” Peoria Charter Coach co-owner Bill Winkler told WAND News. “The federal government sent $75 billion in grants and loans to the airlines, to Amtrak, to mass transit. We got nothing.”
Since March the motorcoach industry has been virtually stuck in neutral. Peoria Charter Coach says it has lost half-a-million dollars year-to-date. Before the pandemic it employed 130 people. Within a week it dropped to just twenty-four. The federal government loaned the bus company money through the Paycheck Protection program to bring back many of those employees but the money will be exhausted in July.
The motorcoach industry is seeking $15 billion from the federal government as an estimated 36,000 buses sit idle.
“A lot of mom and pop shops are closing their doors,” said co-owner James Wang. “The government bailed out the airlines, hotels, cruise ships, public transit buses but they forgot about the motorcoach industry.”
On Wednesday 68 buses from 17 bus companies circled the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield. “We’re here to tell the government today that they missed the bus,” Wang stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.