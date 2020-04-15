Visit Champaign launches virtual tour experience

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - While many are under the stay-at-home order, Visit Champaign County is using this opportunity to adapt and showcase what the community is all about.
Visit Champaign launched a new virtual experience for all to see. The websites showcase outdoor spaces, arts and culture, museums, and local breweries.
"We're all feeling a little bit sad to not be out and about in the community. We really want to remind people all the great things that this community does have to offer," said Terru Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement with Visit Champaign County.
They hope to also help other local businesses struggling with COVID-19.
"We work with a lot of our local employers that work on recruiting people to the community. Right now is typically a busy time for them with candidates and right now, they are unable to do that," she said.
The site also features what area attractions are offering for virtual experiences, from exploring online art galleries at Krannert Art Museum to virtual nature walks with the Urbana Park District. Many area attractions have shifted to virtually engaging with the community to provide a break for those at home.
The virtual experiences can be found at visitchampaigncounty.org/virtual.