(WAND) - Friends, family, and law enforcement across the state and country are paying their final respects to McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner.
Keltner was shot and killed as federal investigators tried to arrest a wanted suspect, Floyd Brown.
Brown is accused of shooting and killing Keltner, shooting and injuring his girlfriend, leading police on a high speed chase, and holding a stand-off with officers along Interstate 55 outside of Lincoln.
Keltner's visitation is Tuesday at a funeral home in Huntley.
His funeral will be Wednesday at 10 .m. in Woodstock.