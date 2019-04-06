Volunteering in honor of Austin Cloyd

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of children and community members in all of Champaign-Urbana spent their Saturday serving the community.
This was in honor of Austin Cloyd, a student who was a member of Centennial and grew up in the community. Unfortunately, in 2007, she was a victim of the Virginia Tech shooting that happened on April 16 of that year.
Though she is gone, Champaign Unit 4 is honoring her and keeping her legacy a live by doing something she loved to do, providing service.
Hundreds of students spent their day collecting leaves, planting and picking up some dirt to make C-U a little prettier now that spring is upon us.
This year, they had a bigger turnout than the last and they hope to continue to grow their service.