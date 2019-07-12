DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There’s no love like that of a cat or dog.
This week, the Spirit of Central Illinois award highlighted volunteers at the Humane Society of Decatur - Macon County who save the lives of homeless pets everyday. This no-kill shelter relies on a team of dedicated volunteers to make every happily-ever-after a reality.
Volunteer Nellieann Kotty said those at the animal shelter are not so much a team, but more like a family. The volunteers at the shelter do everything from playing and petting to scrubbing down the kennels.
Every dirty job is done with a smile because the volunteers want to give the animals the same love they receive.
If anyone would like to adopt a pet from the Humane Society, stop by their office to fill out an application.