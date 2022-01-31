CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The public's help is wanted for clearing sidewalks as snowfall is expected to arrive in the Champaign-Urbana area.
The volunteer snow removal program for the C-U area is sponsored by the C-U Safe Routes to School Project. The program is backed by the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District and an IDOT Safe Routes to School grant.
Help will be needed, as WAND-TV meteorologists are forecasting a winter storm reaching the area Tuesday night. Snowfall is expected to last through Thursday.
"Whether walking or using a wheelchair to their destination or bus stop, residents of Champaign-Urbana need access to safe routes, and we are calling on community members to help each other out," a press release said.
Volunteers can click here to access a map of priority sidewalks where help is needed to clear expected snow. The map uses Safe Routes to School routes, high ridership bus routes/bus stops, and data collected in sidewalk surveys, along with a plan set up by the Regional Planning Commission.
A volunteer can choose a block or more of those sidewalks online. If a person takes part, they agree to clear their section within 48 hours after snowfall greater than two inches. Volunteers can sign up as individuals or as a group.
MTD leaders said outstanding volunteers will receive "Snow Angel of the Month" recognition.
