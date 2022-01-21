ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Volunteers are needed to help make the sixth annual Argenta IceFest happen!
The 2022 event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12. It features live carving demonstrations and over 25 sculptors throughout Prairie Park and downtown Argenta. It also includes a Chili Cook-Off, a vendor fair, a 50/50 drawing and more.
Indoor volunteers are needed for a Chili Cook-Off event. Outdoor volunteers are also needed in multiple time slots.
Click here to learn more about Argenta IceFest. Volunteering information can be found here.
