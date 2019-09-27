SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More than 206 volunteers are teaming up for United Way Day of Action's 10 year anniversary.
United Way of Central Illinois will mobilize over 260 volunteers at 28 service projects to volunteer for its Day of Action 10 year anniversary event Friday and Saturday.
Activities will kick off with Friday's group of 220 volunteers heading off to their afternoon projects. This year, the new ReUnited team of volunteers will provide opportunities for individuals who are at or near retirement to continue their relationships with United Way while staying connected to the community and each other.
Projects for volunteers include such activities as cleaning, landscaping, painting, sorting clothes, packing and moving furniture.
United Way anticipates more than 200 volunteers will be present at Springfield's largest annual volunteer event.