DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Beautify Decatur Coalition wants volunteer help in a weekend cleanup project.
The project, which runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, will have volunteers cleaning Route 36 from Wyckles Road and heading east toward CVS and E. Eldorado St.
One volunteer stressed the importance of this project.
"Those are our high traffic areas coming and going out of our town," said Joel Robb. "The first thing you see when you come to Decatur is a bunch of trash on the road and debris. It's not welcoming to anybody. It's just one of those things we need to make look a lot more presentable."
Volunteers are asked to meet beforehand in the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel parking lot.
