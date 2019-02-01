DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - GT Church, First Christian Church, and MRI are needing volunteers for their Night to Shine Prom.
The event is being held Friday, Feb. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at GT Church.
Night to Shine is a prom event for students and adults with special needs.
There are many volunteer opportunities available, but buddies are most needed.
Every guest is paired with a buddy for the evening.
To sign up to be a buddy you must be at least 16 years old and a background check is required.
All volunteers will be required to attend one of two training sessions on Feb. 4 or 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
To register to volunteer, click HERE.
Buddies will accompany the guest throughout the evening and make sure they are having fun. A buddy will encourage theguest to dance, guide them through the food line, play games, and have the opportunity to crown them the king/queen of the prom.