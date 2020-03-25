(WAND) - Health officials in Christian and Montgomery counties said volunteers are needed to help combat COVID-19.
The Christian County and Montgomery County Health Departments Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) needs help in both agencies. Needed skill sets include medical, clerical and administrative abilities.
A person does not have to be a medical professional to help. Anyone interested can contact the Christian County Health Department at (217)824-4113 or the Montgomery County Health Department at (217)532-2001.
The Christ-Mont Emergency Management Agency said a county-level Joint Emergency Operations Center is open and staffed to serve people in both counties. It added that people in all levels of government, along with health officials and others, are working together to fight the pandemic.
The latest information from the EMA, dated at 5 p.m. Tuesday, said Montgomery County has no positive cases of COVID-19, 17 negative tests and 18 pending. Christian County has one known positive case, 14 negative tests and five pending.
The public is reminded that anyone who has flu-like symptoms needs to call ahead to health officials before going to a facility for treatment. Authorities are trying to avoid overwhelming the local health care system in the state's COVID-19 response.